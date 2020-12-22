Cowboys played a solid game for 2nd straight win

(Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys are playing better football than they’ve played all season. On Sunday, the team had a convincing win over the San Francisco 49ers at AT&T Stadium with the help of more turnovers.

The Cowboys are catching the breaks in the turnover department after being one of the worst teams in the league in turnover margin over the first 13 weeks of the season. Dallas forced four San Francisco turnovers, converting those giveaways into 17 points. Turnovers are the most random aspect to a football game, yet they most often change the outcome of NFL games.

The 49ers dominated total yards and won the yard per play metric 5.7 to 5, but those turnovers turned the game in favor of the Cowboys.

Second-string running back Tony Pollard filled in for Ezekiel Elliott and didn’t miss a beat, touching the ball 18 times for 132 total offensive yards. Pollard scored two touchdowns on the ground.

Dallas and San Francisco finished even on third down converting six of 15 attempts.

The Cowboys still have a slim shot at making the playoffs, but, mostly, this mini winning streak is affecting the Cowboys’ first round draft pick. At 5-9, Dallas is projected to pick somewhere between 10-15 in the 2021 draft.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the team had a complete and solid game.