Cowboys picking up the pieces after latest loss

(Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys spent Friday picking up the pieces after the 31-24 loss to the Chicago Bears on Thursday.

Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett had a conference call with the local media Friday afternoon. Right out of the gate, the first question was about the kicking situation.

Against the Bears, Brett Maher missed his third consecutive field goal and has only made three of his last seven attempts. Garrett said that the Cowboys would continue to monitor the situation earlier in the day. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the organization will keep looking at it, but the field of available kickers out there isn’t plentiful.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ended up bruising the index finger on his right hand and also sprained his left hand a little bit. Although, the Cowboys don’t believe it will be serious.

As for the team’s confidence now losing three in a row, Garrett said they just have to remind this team of the good things they’ve done and what they’re capable of doing going forward.

The biggest problem has been the defense. The Cowboys have given up an average of four touchdowns over the last four games. Gap control has been a big problem on the defense.