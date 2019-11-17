Cowboys overcome slow start to get back on track with win over Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (KXAN) — Dallas’ offense exploded for over 500 yards of offense to lead the Cowboys to a 35-27 win over the Lions on Sunday.
Detroit jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after Ezekiel Elliott fumbled on Dallas’ second snap of the game.
Elliott ran for a touchdown while Dak Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns.
The Cowboys took a 10-point lead into halftime and built it up to a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. They held off a late Lions rally to notch their sixth win over the season.
Dallas goes to New England next week to take on the Patriots.