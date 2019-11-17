Cowboys overcome slow start to get back on track with win over Detroit

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) runs into the end zone for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT, Mich. (KXAN) — Dallas’ offense exploded for over 500 yards of offense to lead the Cowboys to a 35-27 win over the Lions on Sunday.

Detroit jumped out to an early 7-0 lead after Ezekiel Elliott fumbled on Dallas’ second snap of the game.

Elliott ran for a touchdown while Dak Prescott threw for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

The Cowboys took a 10-point lead into halftime and built it up to a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. They held off a late Lions rally to notch their sixth win over the season.

Dallas goes to New England next week to take on the Patriots.