DALLAS (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore have “mutually agreed to part ways,” according to the NFL Network and Dallas Morning News.

Tom Pelissaro with the NFL Network tweeted Sunday afternoon about it, saying the team “felt change was needed after the disappointing end to the season.”

The Dallas Morning News reported with Moore’s exit, head coach Mike McCarthy will call plays next season. Moore has one year remaining on his contract.

Moore finished his fourth year this season as the Cowboys’ offensive coordinator and had to deal with injuries to the receiving corps and quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott missed six games this season with a right thumb injury suffered in the first game of the year, and then hyperextended his knee in Week 17 against the Titans but didn’t miss any time.

Dallas ranked third in scoring offense at 27.47 points per game (for teams that played a full 17-game schedule) but tied for 15th in yards per play with 5.4. Needing backup Cooper Rush to lead the offensive the first six weeks of the season, Dallas’ passing offense ranked No. 14 in the NFL with 3,736 yards with 28 touchdowns and 18 interceptions. Prescott finished the regular season with 2,860 passing yards in 12 games, throwing for 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Running back Tony Pollard emerged as one of the most explosive offensive threats in the NFL this year as Ezekiel Elliott struggled to a 3.8 yards per carry average. Pollard rushed for more than 1,000 yards and racked up 371 receiving yards with 22 total touchdowns. He averaged a career-high 9.5 yards per reception this season.

The Cowboys finished 11th in total offense this season with 354.9 yards per game.

In 2021, Moore helped guide the Cowboys to lead the NFL in total offense at 407 yards per game and 31.2 points per game. Dallas set a franchise record with 530 points in 2021.

The Cowboys yet again lost early in the postseason after earning a wild card bid to the postseason. Dallas lost to San Francisco in the divisional round 19-12 after beating Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14 in the wild card round. Dallas finished second in the NFC East Division with a 12-5 record.