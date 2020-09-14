Cowboys lose more than Rams game with injuries to Vander Esch and Jarwin

Dallas Cowboys outside linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) lines up against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (Jeff Haynes/AP Images for Panini)

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — The loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the season opener is hitting harder on Monday as the Cowboys returned to Texas with major injuries to two key contributors.

Starting tight end Blake Jarwin injured his knee in a non-contact situation in the second quarter against the Rams and further testing showed it’s the worst case scenario. In an interview on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys chief operating officer Stephen Jones said Jarwin will have ACL surgery on the knee, which will sideline him for the remainder of the 2020 season.

Jarwin was expected to be a major contributor in the middle of the field for the Cowboys offense. Dallas will now look to Dalton Schultz and Blake Bell to fill the void at the position.

Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will undergo surgery for a broken collarbone that will likely sideline him for at least six to eight weeks. Vander Esch left the game during the first quarter of Sunday night’s contest with the injury.

Joe Thomas played middle linebacker for the remainder of the Rams game after Vander Esch’s injury.

Vander Esch missed seven games during the 2019 season with a neck injury