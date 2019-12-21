Cowboys lay it on the line against Eagles

(Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys season rests primarily on how they perform against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

The two teams share the top spot in the NFC East division standings. With a win, the Cowboys are division champions and on to the postseason.

With a loss, the Cowboys are not mathematically eliminated, but things are much more complicated. Dallas would be relying on the Giants to beat the Eagles in the final week of the regular season.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the strong performance by some key defensive players against the Rams should carry over to the Eagles game.

However, questions are surrounding the health of quarterback Dak Prescott. The Cowboys QB is off the injury report, but is reportedly still dealing with a shoulder injury. Dallas will need a strong effort in the passing game to take advantage of a porous Eagles secondary.