Cowboys keys to victory against Rams

(Nexstar) — It’s time for those Silver Star Nation Keys to the Cowboys game on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

No. 1 Stop the Run

This first one is no secret. The Cowboys must be run stoppers against the Rams. Remember in that playoff game last year, the Rams ran for 273 yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys can’t allow that to happen if they expect to be able to win this game.

No. 2 Explosive plays

The second key is biggie size, as in explosive plays. The Cowboys had been getting the ball downfield, it seemed like all season long, at least over the first 10 games of the season. In those 10 games, the Cowboys had 47 pass plays of 20 yards or more. During this three-game losing streak, they’ve only had 10 plays of 20 yards or more. The Cowboys need to be able to extend the field to score enough points to beat the Rams.

No. 3 Convert in red zone

Over these last three games, the Cowboys have only scored five touchdowns. They had 34 touchdowns in those first 10 games. They’ve got to put the ball in the end zone to beat the Rams on Sunday.