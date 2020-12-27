Cowboys Keys: Dallas hones in on Eagles with playoffs still possible

(Nexstar) — Plain and simple…the Dallas Cowboys are still alive in the NFL playoff picture, but a lot has to happen for the team to avoid elimination.

To make the playoffs, the Cowboys have to win their last two games, and the Washington Football Team has to lose their last two games. Dallas faces Philadelphia and the New York Giants in their final games. Washington faces Carolina and Philadelphia.

Several big names are expected play in Sunday afternoon’s matchup from Arlington. The Eagles activated receiver Desean Jackson off the injured list. ESPN’s Todd Archer reports Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will play after missing his first professional game due to injury last week.

In the first meeting between these two teams, the Cowboys gave rookie quarterback Ben DiNucci his first NFL start in a 23-9 loss in Philadelphia. Dallas has won two straight in this series as the home team.

Cowboys insider Mickey Spagnola says the Cowboys should put away the playoff conversation and look no further than Sunday’s matchup.

You can watch Spagnola’s keys to the game in the video above.