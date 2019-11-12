Cowboys fail to run for first down for only third time in franchise history

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett knows there are plenty of reasons why the Cowboys lost Sunday night.

Dallas couldn’t stop the run, nor could they run the ball consistently with Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott was held to 47 yards on the ground and the Cowboys failed to pick up a first down on the ground for only the third time in franchise history. The most glaring failure in that aspect came on the penultimate possession when Elliott was stopped twice in short yardage situations with the game on the line.

Garrett says the difference in the game came on the ground.

“They did a good job against us. At the outset of the game, I thought we defended the run better. They did a good job just getting in on us and not allowing us to have that gap discipline. They did a good job. Those runners get their foot in the ground and go north and south. There were some really good examples, clinic real examples of stopping the run the right way. Individual plays in the game. Consistently, we didn’t stop the run up to our standard. That’s been something we’ve done a good job of around here and we did not do a good enough job,” Garrett said.

The Cowboys went 1-3 in the red zone — most notably coming up short on fourth down at the Vikings 14 yard line in the final minute when the Cowboys trailed 28-24. There are also questions/criticism on the Cowboys decision to call for a fair catch by Tavon Austin on the final possession when it looked like Austin had plenty of room to run into Vikings territory.