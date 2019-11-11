Cowboys fail on fourth down in 28-24 loss to Vikings

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 10: Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings runs with the ball during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Minnesota Vikings followed their game script perfectly with a dominant rushing performance. The Dallas passing attack nearly matched it, but came up a pass short.

Trailing 28-24 on fourth down at the Vikings 18 yard line, Dak Prescott missed on a pass to the sideline turning the ball over on downs and sealing the Vikings victory.

The Cowboys had one last chance with 17 seconds remaining. Prescott’s hail-mary heave was intercepted in the end zone.

This is a tough blow for Dallas (5-4). The Cowboys have a difficult second half of the schedule going on the road to Detroit next week.

The Vikings opened the game by taking advantage of another Cowboys sluggish start. The first two Minnesota drives resulted in touchdowns as running backs Dalvin Cook and Alexander Mattison gashed the Cowboys defense.

Cook ran for 97 yards and a touchdown. Mattison ran for 52 yards on eight carries.

Minnesota ran 18 plays and compiled 143 yards on the first two drives. In the second quarter, the Cowboys finally jolted to life with Prescott leading the charge.

Prescott found Michael Gallup for a touchdown. Then, he hit Randall Cobb down the seam for a 22-yard touchdown to tie the game at 14. Prescott played one of the best games of his career particularly on third down. The Cowboys converted on 9-of-13. Prescott threw for 397 yards and three touchdowns.

The Vikings scored on back-to-back field goals at the end of the first half and the start of the third quarter for a 20-14 lead.

The Cowboys took their first lead of the game on an amazing catch from Amari Cooper. Prescott heaved toward the sideline and Cooper was somehow able to keep his toes in bounds for the 12-yard snag and 21-20 lead.

Unphased by the passing onslaught, Minnesota kept it on the ground for a 13 play, 75 yard touchdown drive capped off by a fourth down touchdown run by Cook. Kirk Cousins found tight end Kyle Rudolph in the back of the end zone for the two point conversion and 28-21 lead.

Dallas scored on its fourth straight drive with a Brett Maher field goal to make the deficit 28-24.