Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory conditionally reinstated to NFL

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 05: Russell Wilson #3 of the Seattle Seahawks passes the ball under pressure from Randy Gregory #94 of the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter during the Wild Card Round at AT&T Stadium on January 05, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

FRISCO, Texas (KXAN) — Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory says he’s “grateful” for a second chance in a note posted on social media on Friday, signaling his conditional reinstatement to the league.

Gregory was indefinitely suspended after the violating the league’s substance abuse policy before the 2019 season. Gregory has dealt with several NFL suspensions during the first five years of his career.

In the post on Twitter, Gregory thanked NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and multiple members of the Dallas Cowboys, including Jerry Jones, for sticking by him through “thick and thin.”

Gregory also said: “It’s go time. I am in a good place and plan to use this second chance to be a great father, player, citizen of Dallas and teammate.”

The defensive lineman out of Nebraska had his best season in 2018, finishing with six sacks for the Cowboys.

It’s unclear when Gregory will be able to play for the Cowboys, but it likely won’t be during the first month of the regular season. The Cowboys open the season at the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 13.