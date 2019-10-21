Cowboys defense steps up in the clutch during Eagles rout

(Nexstar) — The Dallas Cowboys put together their most complete game of the season on Sunday as they dominated the Eagles at AT&T Stadium going into the bye week with a 37-10 victory.

The Cowboys bucked their trend of slow starts forcing two quick Philadelphia turnovers that they converted into two touchdowns. A defense that was expected to be elite wasn’t living up to expectations during the recent three-game losing streak.

Dallas had allowed 58 points in their previous two games. On Sunday night, the turnovers gave the Cowboys the quick advantage, but the overall effort from the defense turned this NFC East contest into a rout. The Cowboys held the Eagles to 283 yards of offense.

“Defense just did a really good job. We needed to play better. I thought we did a better job in the game. The signature plays in the game were the takeaways. At the end of the day, you have to play sound fundamental defense. You have to be physical. I thought we did a good job of that. And I thought we tackled well on the game against a good team with a lot of playmakers,” Garrett said Monday

The Cowboys lost two defenders in the game, Leighton Vander Esch and Robert Quinn. Reports on Monday suggest that those guys should be healthy by time the Cowboys face the New York Giants after the bye week.