Cowboys defense shredded by Browns as late rally comes up short

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 04: Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — A Cowboys rally kept a slight glimmer of hope that another epic comeback was possible against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. This time, the margin was just a little too much.

Dallas trailed by as many as 27 points as the Cowboys defense was thrashed by the Browns rushing attack in a 49-38 loss Sunday at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys made a furious fourth quarter rally, trailing Cleveland 41-14 at the start of the quarter, but the defense let down late preventing the comeback.

Dak Prescott threw for 502 yards and four touchdowns, cutting the Browns lead to 41-38 on a five-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb with 3:42 remaining in the game. The momentum was completely on the Cowboys sideline, but the Dallas defense unraveled on a reverse play to Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr, who took it 50 yards for the touchdown to push the game back out to two possessions.

The subsequent extra point was blocked, but the Cowboys touched the ball near the goal line and Cleveland recovered for a two-point conversion and a 49-38 lead.

Dallas scored 24 straight points in the fourth quarter, but dug themselves a massive hole in the middle stanzas. After the Cowboys took a 14-7 into the second quarter, Cleveland reeled off 34 straight points.

The Browns rushed for a staggering 307 yards even with top running back Nick Chubb leaving the game due to injury after the second quarter.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield’s stat line didn’t dazzle in his return to his home state, but he guided the offense and didn’t make mistakes, finishing with 165 yards and two touchdowns on 19 completions.

It felt like Dallas was about to pull off a another huge comeback just two weeks after rallying from 19 points down against the Falcons for a 40-39 win. The Cowboys put themselves in too much of a hole this time.

Even with the loss, the NFC East is still completely up for grabs due to the futility of teams across the division. Amazingly, Dallas and Washington are tied at the top of the standings with a 1-3 record.

The Cowboys host the New York Giants next Sunday at 3:25 p.m.