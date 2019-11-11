Cowboys defense aims to stop Vikings rushing attack in primetime

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 03: Running back Dalvin Cook #33 of the Minnesota Vikings rushes up field during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 3, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys are playing their second primetime game in as many weeks. After a 37-18 win at the Giants Monday night, the Minnesota Vikings are next on the schedule.

Vikings running back Dalvin Cook leads the NFL in rushing yards, and stopping Cook is the key to a Cowboys win. Minnesota made some big changes to its offensive system in the offseason with a dedication to the run game. Minnesota wants to gain yards on the ground to open the pass — sound familiar?

The Cowboys still go as the running game goes behind Ezekiel Elliott. With new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, the Cowboys have become more aggressive in the passing game, but the fate of the team still relies on Elliott and the offensive line.

The Cowboys are mostly healthy up front, but receiver Amari Cooper will not be at 100% for this Vikings match-up. Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is active after missing the first game of his NFL career.

Dallas begins its gauntlet of a second half schedule needing to pick up wins in a two-team race with the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East crown.