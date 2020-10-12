Cowboys beat Giants but suffer big loss with Prescott injury

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 11: Greg Zuerlein #2 of the Dallas Cowboys is congratulated by Chris Jones #6 after kicking the game-winning field goal against the New York Giants during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 11, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON (KXAN) — The Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants on Sunday, but suffered a huge loss with the injury to quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott was carted off the field after being tackled by Rashad Jennings on a run in the third quarter. While Jennings was pulling Prescott down, his body weight landed on Prescott’s ankle. The quarterback, who is playing on a $31 million franchise tag deal, will undergo surgery on Sunday night to repair the broken ankle.

Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerlein made the game-winning, 34-yard field goal in the final seconds for a 37-34 Cowboys victory at AT&T Stadium. Somehow, the Cowboys are in first place in the downtrodden NFC East with a 2-3 record.

Andy Dalton replaced Prescott as the Cowboys finished off that third quarter drive with an Ezekiel Elliott rushing touchdown and a 31-23 lead. However, the Giants rallied to take a 34-31 lead in the fourth quarter on a touchdown run by Devonta Freeman.

Zuerlein made two critical field goals on the final two Dallas drives to tie and win the game as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

Dallas was forced to survive and overcome a bad start to the game. The Giants had a 17-3 in the second quarter after an Evan Engram rushing touchdown on their first offensive possession and an interception return for a touchdown on the ensuing possession.

At least, the Cowboys didn’t wait until the fourth quarter to turn the offense on.

After Graham Gano’s field goal pushed New York to its 17-3 lead, the Cowboys scored touchdowns on back-to-back series’ to tie the game at 17. Elliott scored his first touchdown of the day on a one-yard run. Then, on the Giants offensive possession, Demarcus Lawrence forced a fumble on a sack of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. Anthony Brown scooped up the loose ball, returning it for a 29-yard touchdown.

Dallas took the lead late in the half on their version of the “Philly Special.” Ezekiel took the handoff and pitched it to Cedrick Wilson, who threw it 11 yards to an open Prescott for the touchdown.

Prescott finished his afternoon with 166 passing yards and the receiving touchdown. Dalton completed nine of his 11 passes as Prescott’s replacement for 111 yards. Ezekiel Elliott was featured prominently totaling 91 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries.

The Cowboys host the Arizona Cardinals on Monday, Oct. 19. Dalton will be the starter for an extended period of time as Prescott recovers for a likely lengthy amount of time.