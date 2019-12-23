Cowboys are definitely down, but not totally out

(Nexstar) — The frustration of the Dallas Cowboys season continued in to week 16.

The Cowboys came to Philadelphia with a chance to clinch the NFC East title with a win — they couldn’t do it and didn’t really come close to doing it. Dallas (7-8) sits in a tough situation next week after the 17-9 loss to the Eagles.

They need to beat the Redskins in the regular season finale and the Giants to beat the Eagles to win the division.

In the NFL, when you’re relying on someone else to help you out, chances are you’re not going to get that help.

The Cowboys came into this game knowing that Dak Prescott did not practice all week suffering a sprained AC Joint in his right shoulder. He threw the ball fine, but the lack of practice led to some off-rhythm throws.

The Eagles sold out to stop the run making sure Ezekiel Elliott would not beat them again. They jammed the line of scrimmage with eight guys in the box and played the Cowboys wide receivers man-to-man. The Cowboys had to win by throwing the ball and they couldn’t do it.

Dallas recorded six dropped passes while Prescott missed some open receivers which created the losing formula. Now, the Cowboys go home and figure out how to beat the Redskins next Sunday.