COVID-19 issues forces Baylor basketball to postpone 5 games

Baylor coach Scott Drew, right, argues a call during the second half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Texas, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WACO, Texas (KXAN/AP) — The No. 2 Baylor men’s basketball team has postponed three more games because of COVID-19 issues and won’t play again until at least Feb. 20.

The Bears didn’t play Saturday’s scheduled home game against TCU and had already postponed Wednesday’s game at No. 12 Oklahoma before the latest changes announced Monday.

Now postponed are next Saturday’s home game against No. 7 Texas Tech, then two games next week at No. 14 West Virginia. That includes a Feb. 15 game at Morgantown, and then a Feb. 18 game in Waco that was supposed to be the makeup of a game postponed in January because of COVID-19 protocols in the Mountaineers program.

Baylor’s next scheduled game is Feb. 20 at home against No. 23 Oklahoma State.

The Texas Longhorns were the last team to face Baylor on the court, losing to the Bears 83-69 on Tuesday, Feb. 2. Baylor is putting together a special season with eyes on the national championship after an undefeated start through 17 games.