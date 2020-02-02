Courtney Ramey puts Texas on his shoulders for 72-68 win vs. Iowa State

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Longhorns used a late scoring run to get back to .500 in the Big 12 with a win against Iowa State Saturday.

Texas trailed the Cyclones for almost the entire second half needing a 16-7 run in the final minutes for the 72-68 win at the Erwin Center. The victory capped off a much-needed 2-0 week for the Longhorns while keeping Iowa State winless in true road games this season.

The Longhorns basically finished the game on a 16-4 run behind Courtney Ramey’s eight points. Iowa State’s Solomon Young hit a 3-pointer as time expired to change a seven point score to the final margin of four.

Ramey got the run going with two free throws coming out of the game’s final TV timeout. The sophomore kept it going with a made 3-pointer on the next trip down the court. Ramey gave the Longhorns the lead at 66-65 with another 3-point make with 1:06 remaining.

On Iowa State’s next possession, Rasir Bolton had three chances underneath the basket to return the Cyclones’ lead, but couldn’t connect on a close-range lay-up.

Texas received all-around efforts from Jericho Sims, Matt Coleman, and Ramey — each finished with 14 points. Freshman Donovan Williams added 13 points while starting the game 3-for-3 from 3-point range. Williams missed his first 3-point attempt the game at the midway point of the second half.

The Longhorns started the game strong taking a 21-13 lead behind seven points from Andrew Jones and six points from Sims. Iowa State was able to force the Longhorns into one of their signature cold spells midway through the first half.

The Cyclones reeled off a 18-4 run capped off by a Michael Jacobson jumper with less than four minutes in the half. Texas didn’t score for nearly six minutes of basketball trailing 31-25. A Williams 3-pointer and a Coleman jumper brought Texas to within 31-30 at halftime.

Much of Iowa State’s momentum was aided by nine Texas turnovers in first half. The Longhorns finished the game with 15.

Texas (14-7, 4-4) needed a strong week because the next portion of the schedule is a murderer’s row of quality competition. The Longhorns travel to Kansas while hosting Texas Tech and Baylor over the next three games.