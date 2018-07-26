Core Speed Elite churning out Division I talent Video

CEDAR PARK (KXAN) -- Speed is God-given, but it can also be taught. At least, that's part of the motto at Core Speed Elite.

Trainer Chux Nwabuko runs a professional shop for more than the football needs. Houston and Dallas used to run the state in recruiting but now the field is wide open.

"These kids are the type of kids that want to win," Nwabuko said. "They're competitors, and that was the whole plan. Now I don't have to drive to Houston, we've got them all in Austin. They're the cream of the crop"

It's like a revolution of skill talent in Central Texas, and the best up-and-coming players workout at Core Speed Elite.

"To get better, while everybody else is at home, sitting down, my mentality is get better than somebody everyday," Landyn Watson said.

Watson is just a sophomore at Hutto. Here's the rundown of core speed elite's senior class: Lake Travis receiver Garrett Wilson, Bowie's Elijah Higgins, Round Rock's Ryan O'Keefe and Nwabuko's son, Chux, the third.

"They're the group of kids that I know can go off in the skill position to the next level and be successful, give Austin something to cheer about on Saturday mornings when they're watching college football," Nwabuko said

This year's class of Austin talent isn't a random, one-year fluke. It's the product of competition at places like Core Speed Elite.

"We've always had the skill players they just get overlooked they don't have the proper training, they don't have the proper exposure," Nwabuko said. "It's here to stay. I've got kids all the way down to 11 years old that are ready to be next."