Cooling off? Texas A&M officials take a more mellow tone as reports continue to surface about SEC shakeup

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been a contentious few days for many administrators, school officials and even state legislators regarding the possible shakeup in the Southeastern Conference.

One school who has openly bristled at the plans by the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma is Texas A&M, whose athletic director made it known that the Aggies are not fond of adding the Longhorns and Sooners to the mix.

However, the president of Texas A&M University, M. Katherine Banks, is taking a calmer approach to the news as Texas A&M faces the growing possibility that a deal to expand the SEC could be reached soon.

In a statement released by the university, Banks said she, Athletic Director Ross Bjork and Chancellor John Sharp are proud to be in the SEC and will continue to work with the conference for what’s best for Texas A&M.

“The last few days have been challenging in many ways, and I recognize that change in college athletics often is unsettling for those who love their institutions. Rest assured, the chancellor, our athletic director, and I, and everyone involved in this matter are focused solely on what is best for Texas A&M University,” Banks said in a statement released by Texas A&M. “Since 2011, we have been a proud member of the best intercollegiate athletic conference in history and we look forward to continued success in our SEC partnership for many years to come.”

Friday night, Texas A&M announced in a statement the school’s Board of Regents will have a meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss the potential of Texas and OU joining the SEC.

After their meeting, they will “convene in open session for discussion and possible action on contractual and governance issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference.”