Contract for UT women’s basketball head coach Karen Aston will not be extended

AUSTIN (KXAN) — UT Athletics director Chris Del Conte announced Friday that the contact for women’s basketball coach Karen Aston will not be extended.

Aston has been the head coach for the Texas Longhorns Women’s Basketball team since April 2012. Her contract is scheduled to run through August 31, 2020. Del Conte said UT Athletics will begin searching for Aston’s successor immediately.

“This was an extremely difficult decision as Coach Aston’s contract was up and we put a great deal of thought into it, but decided not to extend it,” Del Conte said.

During her tenure at UT, Aston’s teams posted a 184-83 (93-51, Big 12) record in eight seasons.