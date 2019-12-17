Considered a Texas target, Graham Harrell to stay on as USC offensive coordinator

Texas head coach Tom Herman during the first half/second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Raymond Thompson)

LOS ANGELES (KXAN) — University of Southern California offensive coordinator Graham Harrell has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the Trojans, the school announced on Monday.

Harrell was previously considered a top target to lead the Texas Longhorns offense for head coach Tom Herman, based off national reports.

A former Texas Tech quarterback, Harrell, has rapidly ascended into one of the top assistants in college football guiding his air-raid type offense at USC to impressive results in 2019.

The Longhorns are entering week three of their coordinator search after firing defensive coordinator Todd Orlando and demoting offensive coordinator Tim Beck following a 7-5 regular season record.

On Sunday, 247 Sports first reported that the Longhorns will hire former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash as its next defensive coordinator. Texas hasn’t confirmed the hiring.

Early National Signing Day opens Wednesday. The Longhorns currently have 17 players committed in the 2020 class.