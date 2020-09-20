COMEBACK: Cowboys rally from 19-point halftime deficit to stun Falcons

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – SEPTEMBER 20: Greg Zuerlein #2 of the Dallas Cowboys kicks the game-winning field goal against the Atlanta Falcons in the final seconds of the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on September 20, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

ARLINGTON, Texas (KXAN) — Greg Zuerlein’s foot led the Cowboys to an epic comeback for an improbable first win of the 2020 season.

Zuerlein guided the Cowboys to a sidewinding, onside kick recovery and nailed a 46-yard field goal in the closing seconds on Sunday for a stunning 40-39 win against the Falcons. Dallas rallied from 19 points down for the victory.

The Cowboys trailed Atlanta 20-0 after the first quarter and 29-10 at halftime. Dallas needed quarterback Dak Prescott to lead three scoring drives in the fourth quarter in a game that Atlanta should’ve won 99 times out of 100.

The Cowboys kept their opportunities alive and avoided dropping into the dreaded 0-2 hole to start the season with 10 points in the final three minutes.

Trailing 39-30 with 2:52 left in the fourth quarter, Prescott led Dallas on a nine-play, 76-yard drive that ended in a one-yard touchdown run with 1:49 left in the game to get to within 39-37.

Out of timeouts, Dallas needed an onside kick recovery — something that hasn’t happened for the franchise in six years. Zuerlein didn’t use a tee as he spun the ball 10 yards for the recovery as several Falcons just looked on, but didn’t attempt to jump on the ball.

The Cowboys went 26 yards to get into field goal territory with its gifted, last chance where Zuerlein hit the 46-yard game-winner as time expired.

As remarkable as the comeback looks, the Cowboys were dreadful in the first half.

The Cowboys fumbled four times in the first stanza, losing three of them to the Falcons. Three Cowboys turnovers resulted in 17 points for Atlanta and a 20-0 lead after the first.

Dallas outscored Atlanta 30-10 in the second half.

Late in the third quarter, the Cowboys scored on a quarterback sneak from Prescott to cut the Falcons’ lead to 29-24. However, Atlanta responded with an 11-play, 74-yard touchdown drive that appeared to put game out of reach at 36-24. A Falcons field goal on their next possession made the score 39-24.

Prescott scored three rushing touchdowns and threw for another as he led Dallas to victory. Prescott threw for 450 yards on 47 attempts. Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown.

Next Sunday, Dallas (1-1) travels to face the Seattle Seahawks.