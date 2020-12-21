Tonight on KXAN: Colt McCoy starts for Giants against Baker Mayfield’s Browns

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – DECEMBER 06: Colt McCoy #12 of the New York Giants speaks to the media after a 17-12 win against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on December 06, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (KXAN) — Colt McCoy will earn his second start in three weeks, filling in for inactive Daniel Jones as the Giants starting quarterback on NBC’s Sunday Night Football.

The former Texas Longhorns quarterback will go up against former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns. You can watch the game on KXAN, starting at 7:20 p.m. on Sunday.

This will be the first meeting between McCoy and Mayfield.

McCoy made his first NFL start in over a year against Seattle on Dec. 20. In October 2019, McCoy started for the Washington Football Team in a loss to the New England Patriots.

Against the Seahawks, McCoy picked up his eighth career victory as a starting quarterback, eclipsing Chris Simms for total NFL wins among former Longhorns quarterbacks. All Longhorns QBs are chasing Vince Young in the total NFL wins department.

Mayfield, the Lake Travis High School product, played one of his better games of the season on Monday night against the Baltimore Ravens, but the performance came in a loss. Mayfield threw for 343 yards and two touchdowns as the Browns lost to the Ravens 47-42.

Cleveland and New York are each playing for the postseason. The Browns (9-4) are in the thick of the AFC wildcard race and currently own a playoff spot. However, with a loss on Sunday night, the Browns would be equal with the Dolphins and Ravens for the two final AFC playoff spots.

The Giants (5-8) are still alive for the NFC East division. With a win on Sunday, the Giants would be tied atop the division with the Washington Football Team.