AUSTIN (KXAN) – Arizona Cardinals quarterback and former Texas Longhorn Colt McCoy held his 2023 Colt McCoy Performance Camp at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex this weekend for children going into 1st through 8th grades. All proceeds of the camp benefit Dell Children’s Medical Center North Campus.

“This is one of my favorite parts about the summer,” said McCoy. “It’s just pretty special for me. My dad runs the camp. My brothers come back in town.”

The NFL veteran is entering into his thirteenth year in the league. McCoy appears to have a strong chance of opening the season as the starting quarterback for the Cardinals with Kyler Murray working his way back from a torn ACL.

“I just like to play,” McCoy said. “We don’t know Kyler’s situation. He may be ready for week one. He may be ready for week three, we don’t know…You just got to be ready to play, and I don’t take that opportunity lightly.”

The former Longhorn was a part of some of the best seasons of Texas football in recent memory. McCoy led Texas to a 45-8 record as the starting quarterback.

The current edition of Texas football boasts three highly touted quarterbacks: Quinn Ewers, Maalik Murphy and Arch Manning.

“They said it’s the most loaded quarterback room in Texas football history,” McCoy said with a smile. “I have to argue. Vince [Young] and I were in the same room together.”

Arch Manning is the youngest one of the quarterbacks on the current roster. Colt reached a lot of success early in his college career but knows if Arch does not play right away, that could help.

“The best thing that ever happened to me was I redshirted,” said McCoy. “I grew. I put on weight. I spent a lot of time in the weight room. I did things physically to let myself go on the field.”

Colt’s brother and fellow Longhorns quarterback Case McCoy was there to help at the camp. The optimism for Texas football is shared between brothers.

“I’m a big fan of [Steve Sarkisian],” said Case McCoy. “I think they are doing all the right things. Hopefully it continues to pan out and those guys continue to get better every day.”

The Texas Longhorns will open the 2023 season against Rice on September 2nd.