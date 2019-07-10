Collier stops by More Than the Score between world traveling

AUSTIN (KXAN)– UT sophomore basketball player Charli Collier has already been to China and Italy this summer and will head to France later in July for more international competition. Collier is part of Team USA’s three on three team that has played all over the world.

Collier stopped by More Than the Score to talk about her globe trotting and how the three on three game will help her heading into next season.

Collier averaged 5.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in her freshman season at Texas. She admitted that the transition was tough from being the tallest player just about every time out at Barber’s Hill high school compared to big time college basketball.

Collier will be expected to make a big jump in production in the 2019-2020 season as Texas looks to improve on their 23-10 season and first round NCAA tournament loss.