Collier ready for new era of UT Women’s Basketball

AUSTIN(KXAN)–Longhorn sophomore Charli Collier is back home in Baytown, Tex waiting anxiously to work with her new coach, Vic Schaefer in person. Collier is coming off big sophomore season averaging a double double at 13 points and 10.5 rebounds per game, good enough for First Team All-Big 12 honors.

While Collier excited about the resume that Vic Scheafer brings to Austin, but she also has fond memories of Karen Aston who recruited her to Texas. “I love coach Karen,” Collier said on Monday. “She’s always going to be my coach, we have a bond that’s not explainable and not a lot of people are going to understand our bond. We had our up and downs, she’s always going to be my coach.”

Collier saw first hand what kind of team Schaefer can put on the floor when Mississippi State in Austin during her freshman season. “You’re on the other side of the court playing against him and now he’s our coach. Knowing that he brought a team from nothing and made them a final four team, it’s amazing to see how a coach can change a program.”

On Monday Schaefer picked up his first commitment at Texas when Penn State freshman Lauren Ebo announced she is transferring to Texas. The 6-4 forward averaged just under six points and six rebounds per game this past season.