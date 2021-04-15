Collier goes first overall in WNBA Draft and stays in Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN)–Texas Longhorn Charlie Collier was the first overall pick in the WNBA draft when the Dallas Wings selected her on Thursday. Collier is the first Longhorn to go first overall, Edwina Brown was the highest previous pick when she went 3rd overall in 2000. In fact, Collier is the first Longhorn athlete to go first overall in a draft since Kenneth Sims was the first pick in the 1982 NFL Draft.

“Dream come true, amazing,” Collier said. “Right about when they would start to call the Dallas Wings, I would get the butterflies, the nervousness started to kick in. It was just amazing to know your hard work pays off no matter what you do and I feel like the best is yet to come.”

Collier, a Mont Belvieu, Texas native, wrapped up one of the best seasons in school history last month as she helped the Longhorns make a run to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2016. During her final collegiate season, Collier averaged 19.0 points and 11.3 rebounds per game, making her just the second Longhorn to average a double-double in multiple seasons (Retha Swindell; 1976-77 & 1977-78).

In the Texas record book, Collier’s 19.0 points per game rank her ninth in school history while her 11.3 rebounds per game is the third-best on UT record. Her 153 made free throws rank third, and are the most by a Longhorn in a season since Edwina Brown made 172 during the 1999-2000 season. Collier averaged 6.9 defensive and 4.4 offensive rebounds per game as a junior. Her 4.4 offensive rebounds per game is tied with Nneka Enemkpali for the best average over a season by a Longhorn, while her 6.9 defensive boards are tied for second – trailing only the school-record mark of 7.0 defensive rebounds per game she set during the 2019-20 campaign.