College World Series send-off — Texas baseball to leave Wednesday afternoon

Texas’ Douglas Hodo (7) celebrates with teammates after he scored against South Florida during the third inning of an NCAA Super Regional college baseball game, Sunday, June 13, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas baseball is off to its second home in Omaha, Neb. for the College World Series. Fans can send the Longhorns off at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Wednesday afternoon before the team’s record 37th overall CWS appearance.

Texas Athletics says the UT baseball team will leave for Omaha at 1 p.m. Fans can begin gathering near the home plate entrance at 12 p.m. Admission and parking are free for the send-off.

The first 500 fans will receive a College World Series poster. All fans can take photos with Smokey the Cannon and will get free cookies from Tiff’s Treats — while supplies last.

Parking in the East Campus Garage next to UFCU Disch-Falk Field is free from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Texas Athletics says fans can enter from either the Interstate 35 northbound frontage road or from Comal Street onto Disch-Falk Drive. Pull a ticket when entering the garage, and a parking attendant will assist at the exit.

Texas will play Mississippi State in its first game of the College World Series on Sunday, June 20 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The Longhorns lost to Mississippi State in the season opener in February at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field.

No. 2 Texas’ side of the bracket includes Mississippi State, Tennessee and Virginia.

Fans interested in tickets can visit the official College World Series ticket information page.