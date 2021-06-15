College World Series send-off — Texas baseball to leave Wednesday afternoon

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas baseball is off to its second home in Omaha, Neb. for the College World Series. Fans can send the Longhorns off at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Wednesday afternoon before the team’s record 37th overall CWS appearance.
Texas Athletics says the UT baseball team will leave for Omaha at 1 p.m. Fans can begin gathering near the home plate entrance at 12 p.m. Admission and parking are free for the send-off.
The first 500 fans will receive a College World Series poster. All fans can take photos with Smokey the Cannon and will get free cookies from Tiff’s Treats — while supplies last.
Parking in the East Campus Garage next to UFCU Disch-Falk Field is free from 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. Texas Athletics says fans can enter from either the Interstate 35 northbound frontage road or from Comal Street onto Disch-Falk Drive. Pull a ticket when entering the garage, and a parking attendant will assist at the exit.
Texas will play Mississippi State in its first game of the College World Series on Sunday, June 20 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN2. The Longhorns lost to Mississippi State in the season opener in February at the Texas Rangers’ Globe Life Field.
No. 2 Texas’ side of the bracket includes Mississippi State, Tennessee and Virginia.
Fans interested in tickets can visit the official College World Series ticket information page.