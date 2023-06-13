AUSTIN (KXAN) — The field is set and eight teams will go at it for college baseball’s ultimate prize beginning June 16 at the Men’s College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

With No. 8 Stanford’s dramatic walk-off victory over Texas and Tennessee’s triumph over Southern Miss on Monday night, there are five national seeds remaining and three others primed to make a Cinderella run to the championship.

Top-seeded Wake Forest and No. 2 Florida have played like the best teams in the country so far, but No. 5 Louisiana State, No. 7 Virginia and the No. 8 Cardinal also have aspirations of dogpiling in the middle of Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

Oral Roberts, the last No. 4 seed from a regional to make the MCWS since Fresno State in 2008, is riding high after taking out Pac-12 tournament champion Oregon on their home turf — and perhaps there’s still some magic left in the Golden Eagles. When Fresno State advanced as a regional No. 4 seed, they won it all. TCU swept No. 14 Indiana State in Fort Worth after the Sycamores declined to host the supers due to prior campus commitments.

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Opening-round games are June 16-17 with the championship series scheduled for June 24-26. Two games will be played per day until the championship series, and all games will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2.

2023 Men’s College World Series schedule

Game 1: TCU (42-22) vs. Oral Roberts (51-12), 1 p.m., June 16

Game 2: No. 2 Florida (50-15) vs. No. 7 Virginia, 6 p.m., June 16

Game 3: No. 1 Wake Forest (52-10) vs. No. 8 Stanford (44-18), 1 p.m., June 17

Game 4: No. 5 LSU (48-15) vs. Tennessee (43-20), 6 p.m., June 17

Game 5: Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2, 1 p.m., June 18 (elimination game)

Game 6: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2, 6 p.m., June 18 on ESPN2

Game 7: Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4, 1 p.m., June 19 (elimination game)

Game 8: Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4, 6 p.m., June 19

Game 9: Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6, 1 p.m., June 20 (elimination game)

Game 10: Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8, 6 p.m., June 20 (elimination game)

Game 11: Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9, 1 p.m., June 21 If Game 6 winner wins, they advance to MCWS championship series. If Game 9 winner wins, a second game will decide bracket champ June 22 (Time TBD)

Game 12: Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 If Game 8 winner wins, they advance to MCWS championship series. If Game 10 winners win, a second game will decide bracket champ June 22 on ESPN2 (Time TBD)

Best-of-three championship series, June 24-26. Game 1 at 6 p.m., June 24, Game 2 at 2 p.m., June 25, if necessary Game 3 at 6 p.m., June 26

Super Regional results, box scores, highlights

Baton Rouge Super Regional – Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Charlottesville Super Regional – Charlottesville, Virginia

Eugene Super Regional – Eugene, Oregon

Fort Worth Super Regional – Fort Worth, Texas

Gainesville Super Regional – Gainesville, Florida

Hattiesburg Super Regional – Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Stanford Super Regional – Stanford, California

Winston-Salem Super Regional – Winston-Salem, North Carolina