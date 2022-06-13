AUSTIN (KXAN) — The eight teams playing in the College World Series are now decided, and the Texas Longhorns will get the national spotlight Friday in their opening game.

Texas, the No. 9 seed, kicks off the tournament against the unseeded Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a team that pulled off one of college baseball’s most incredible upsets by taking down No. 1 Tennessee in Knoxville during the super regionals.

They’ll take Charles Schwab Field Omaha at 6 p.m. CDT in Friday’s second game of the day. No. 5 Texas A&M takes on former conference rival Oklahoma in the first game at 1 p.m. All four teams comprise Bracket 1 for the tournament.

Two teams, No. 2 Stanford and No. 14 Auburn, were the last to qualify for Omaha with wins Monday. The Cardinal topped UConn at home 10-5 and the Tigers went into Corvallis, Ore., and knocked off the No. 3-seeded Oregon State Beavers 4-3 to win that super regional.

Bracket 2 matchups start Saturday with the No. 2 Cardinal taking on Arkansas and Ole Miss playing the No. 14 Tigers.

Texas breezed through its regional after beating Air Force, Louisiana Tech and then Air Force again in the championship. The Longhorns had a tougher time on the road against No. 9 East Carolina in the super regional round, coming from behind to win the second game 9-8 and then pouring 11 runs on the Pirates in Game 3 to win it 11-1. The Pirates won the first game of the best-of-three series 13-7.

It’s the 38th time the Longhorns have been to the College World Series, and to put it in perspective, this year is the championship’s 75th anniversary, so the Longhorns have been in half of them.

Last year, Texas nearly made it to the national championship series but fell to the eventual champions Mississippi State in the semifinals.

Half of the eight teams are from the Southeastern Conference, which both Texas and Oklahoma plan to join by 2025.

Here’s a breakdown of the brackets and the complete schedule for this year’s CWS that runs June 17-27 in Omaha, Nebraska:

Tournament format: Double elimination in bracket play, best-of-three championship series

Bracket 1

No. 9 Texas

Notre Dame

No. 5 Texas A&M

Oklahoma

Bracket 2

No. 2 Stanford

Arkansas

Ole Miss

No. 14 Auburn

Game schedule

Friday, June 17

Game 1: 1 p.m. | No. 5 Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma | ESPN

Game 2: 6 p.m. | No. 9 Texas vs. Notre Dame | ESPN

Saturday, June 18

Game 3: 1 p.m. | No. 2 Stanford vs Arkansas | ESPN

Game 4: 6 p.m. | Ole Miss vs No. 14 Auburn | ESPN2

Sunday, June 19

Game 5: 1 p.m. | Loser of Game 1 vs. Loser of Game 2 | ESPN

Game 6: 6 p.m. | Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 | ESPN2

Monday, June 20

Game 7: 1 p.m. | Loser of Game 3 vs. Loser of Game 4 | ESPN

Game 8: 6 p.m. | Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 | ESPN

Tuesday, June 21

Game 9: 1 p.m. | Winner of Game 5 vs. Loser of Game 6 | ESPN

Game 10: 6 p.m. | Winner of Game 7 vs. Loser of Game 8 | ESPN

Wednesday, June 22

Game 11: 1 p.m. | Winner of Game 6 vs. Winner of Game 9 | ESPN

Game 12: 6 p.m. | Winner of Game 8 vs. Winner of Game 10 | ESPN

Thursday, June 23

Game 13 (if necessary): 1 p.m., if the undefeated team in Bracket 1 loses Game 11 | ESPN

Game 14 (if necessary): 6 p.m., if the undefeated team in Bracket 2 loses Game 12 | ESPN2

College World Series Championship Series

Saturday, June 25 | 6 p.m. | Bracket 1 champion vs. Bracket 2 champion | ESPN

Sunday, June 26 | 2 p.m. | Bracket 1 champion vs. Bracket 2 champion | ESPN

Monday, June 27 (if necessary) | 6 p.m. | Bracket 1 vs. Bracket 2 champion | ESPN