College World Series bracket: Here’s how it looks in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KXAN) — The College World Series is underway with eight teams vying for the Division 1 NCAA baseball national championship over the 10-day tournament from Omaha.
Each team at the College World Series won a regional and super regional round to make the grand stage at TD Ameritrade Park. No. 2 Texas went 5-0 through the first two rounds, sweeping the super regional against South Florida and winning the regional over Arizona State, Fairfield and Southern University.
The eight-team field is broken into two brackets for the double-elimination portion of the tournament. Bracket No. 1 consists of three national seeds — No. 4 Vanderbilt, No. 5 Arizona, No. 9 Stanford and North Carolina State. No. 2 Texas is in Bracket No. 2 with No. 3 Tennessee, No. 7 Mississippi State and Virginia.
Texas is the highest ranked national seed remaining in the field.
The winner of each bracket will advance to the national championship series, starting Monday, June 28, for a best two-out-of-three series. Losses from previous College World Series games are wiped away.
Bracket No. 1
- No. 4 Vanderbilt (1-0)
- No. 5 Arizona (0-1)
- No. 9 Stanford (0-1)
- North Carolina St. (1-0)
Bracket No. 2
- No. 2 Texas (0-0)
- No. 3 Tennessee (0-1)
- No. 7 Mississippi State (0-0)
- Virginia (1-0)
College World Series schedule
Saturday, June 19
Game 1: NC State wins over Stanford 10-4
Game 2: Vanderbilt wins over Arizona 7-6
Sunday, June 20
Game 3: Virginia wins over Tennessee 6-0
Game 4: Texas vs. Mississippi State | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
Monday, June 21
Game 5: Stanford vs. Arizona | 1 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 6: NC State vs. Vanderbilt | 6 p.m. | ESPN
Tuesday, June 22
Game 7: Tennessee vs. Game 4 loser | 1 p.m. | ESPNU
Game 8: Virginia vs. Game 4 winner | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
Wednesday, June 23
Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 loser | 6 p.m. | ESPN
Thursday, June 24
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 loser | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
Friday, June 25
Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 6 winner | 1 p.m. | ESPN2
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 6 p.m. | ESPN
Saturday, June 26
Game 13: Only necessary if Game 9 winner also wins Game 11 | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 14: Only necessary if Game 10 winner also wins Game 12 | 6 p.m. | ESPN2
CWS Finals (Best-of-3 series)
Game 1: 6 p.m. | Monday, June 28 | ESPN2
Game 2: 6 p.m. | Tuesday, June 29 | ESPN
Game 3: 6 p.m. | Wednesday, June 30 | ESPN2 (if necessary)