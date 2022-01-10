College Football Playoff: How many Texans are playing in the National Championship?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KXAN) — The college football season ends Monday night with Georgia and Alabama playing for the national championship in an all-SEC showdown in Indianapolis.
This is the second time during the College Football Playoff era that the title game is all-SEC. The Crimson Tide took down the Bulldogs to win the 2017 title in Atlanta. While there isn’t a clear-cut rooting interest in the game for the state of Texas, there are 22 native Texans on the Georgia and Alabama rosters.
Much to the dismay of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama and Georgia regularly break through the Lone Star State border to sign top Texas talent every year.
Alabama has won six national championships since the 2009 season when it defeated Texas at the Rose Bowl for the title. However, the Crimson Tide hasn’t won back-to-back championships since 2012. Nick Saban is looking to accomplish that feat with a win Monday.
Georgia’s drought is much longer. The Bulldogs last won the national title in 1980, coming up one play short of beating Alabama in 2017. Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC championship game in early December.
Both teams cruised in the semifinal round to blowout wins. Alabama was workmanlike in a win over Cincinnati. Georgia overpowered Michigan.
Alabama doubles Georgia in terms of Texans on the roster, but a strong case can be made that Georgia’s players are more impactful toward 2021 success. UGA has two starters from Texas in junior defensive back Lewis Cine and freshman receiver Adonai Mitchell.
Cine is an established two-year starter in Georgia’s top-ranked defense. Mitchell has featured in the last five games of the season. He caught a touchdown in the CFP semifinals.
Alabama running back Jase McClellan (Aledo, Texas) would have been a big piece of the Crimson Tide offense before a season-ending injury. Freshman receiver Jojo Earle may be called upon in Monday’s title game after the injury to receiver John Metchie III. Linebacker Drew Sanders has appeared in five games this season.
Georgia players from Texas
Adonai Mitchell | Receiver | Missouri City
Lewis Cine | Defensive back | Cedar Hill
Jalen Kimber | Defensive back | Mansfield
Collin Drake | Quarterback | Ennis
Cash Jones | Running back | Brock
Chad Lindberg | Offensive lineman | League City
Jared Zirkel | Kicker | Kerrville
Alabama players from Texas
Jalen Milroe | Quarterback | Katy
Jojo Earle | Receiver | Aledo
Drew Sanders | Linebacker | Denton
Jase McClellan | Running back | Aledo
Camar Wheaton | Running back | Garland
Kendrick Blackshire | Linebacker | Duncanville
James Brockermeyer | Offensive lineman | Fort Worth
Tommy Brockermeyer | Offensive lineman | Fort Worth
Damieon George Jr. | Offensive lineman | Houston
Jaeden Roberts | Offensive lineman | Houston
Chris Owens | Offensive lineman | Arlington
Chase Allen | Kicker | Colleyville
Jacoby Boykins | Receiver | Houston
Major Tennison | Tight End | Flint
Keelan Cox | Defensive lineman | Missouri City
How to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship
When: Monday at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)
Watch: ESPN, fuboTV (livestream)