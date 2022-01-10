College Football Playoff: How many Texans are playing in the National Championship?

Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle (10) is shown against Miami during an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Kentucky Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021 in Athens, Ga. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KXAN) — The college football season ends Monday night with Georgia and Alabama playing for the national championship in an all-SEC showdown in Indianapolis.

This is the second time during the College Football Playoff era that the title game is all-SEC. The Crimson Tide took down the Bulldogs to win the 2017 title in Atlanta. While there isn’t a clear-cut rooting interest in the game for the state of Texas, there are 22 native Texans on the Georgia and Alabama rosters.

Much to the dismay of the Texas Longhorns and Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama and Georgia regularly break through the Lone Star State border to sign top Texas talent every year.

Alabama has won six national championships since the 2009 season when it defeated Texas at the Rose Bowl for the title. However, the Crimson Tide hasn’t won back-to-back championships since 2012. Nick Saban is looking to accomplish that feat with a win Monday.

Georgia’s drought is much longer. The Bulldogs last won the national title in 1980, coming up one play short of beating Alabama in 2017. Georgia lost to Alabama in the SEC championship game in early December.

Both teams cruised in the semifinal round to blowout wins. Alabama was workmanlike in a win over Cincinnati. Georgia overpowered Michigan.

Alabama doubles Georgia in terms of Texans on the roster, but a strong case can be made that Georgia’s players are more impactful toward 2021 success. UGA has two starters from Texas in junior defensive back Lewis Cine and freshman receiver Adonai Mitchell.

Cine is an established two-year starter in Georgia’s top-ranked defense. Mitchell has featured in the last five games of the season. He caught a touchdown in the CFP semifinals.

Alabama running back Jase McClellan (Aledo, Texas) would have been a big piece of the Crimson Tide offense before a season-ending injury. Freshman receiver Jojo Earle may be called upon in Monday’s title game after the injury to receiver John Metchie III. Linebacker Drew Sanders has appeared in five games this season.

Georgia players from Texas

Adonai Mitchell | Receiver | Missouri City

Lewis Cine | Defensive back | Cedar Hill

Jalen Kimber | Defensive back | Mansfield

Collin Drake | Quarterback | Ennis

Cash Jones | Running back | Brock

Chad Lindberg | Offensive lineman | League City

Jared Zirkel | Kicker | Kerrville

Alabama players from Texas

Jalen Milroe | Quarterback | Katy

Jojo Earle | Receiver | Aledo

Drew Sanders | Linebacker | Denton

Jase McClellan | Running back | Aledo

Camar Wheaton | Running back | Garland

Kendrick Blackshire | Linebacker | Duncanville

James Brockermeyer | Offensive lineman | Fort Worth

Tommy Brockermeyer | Offensive lineman | Fort Worth

Damieon George Jr. | Offensive lineman | Houston

Jaeden Roberts | Offensive lineman | Houston

Chris Owens | Offensive lineman | Arlington

Chase Allen | Kicker | Colleyville

Jacoby Boykins | Receiver | Houston

Major Tennison | Tight End | Flint

Keelan Cox | Defensive lineman | Missouri City

How to watch the College Football Playoff National Championship

When: Monday at 7 p.m. CT

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Ind.)

Watch: ESPN, fuboTV (livestream)