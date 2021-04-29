Coleman turning pro after four years at Texas

Texas guard Matt Coleman III (2) shoots over TCU guard Mike Miles (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fort Worth, Texas, Sunday, March 7, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

AUSTIN (KXAN)–Texas point guard Matt Coleman III will turn pro after four years at Texas rather than take advantage of the extra year of eligibility players can use.

Coleman was a four year starter and his 128 starts ranks third all-time in school history. The Norfolk, Virginia native is the first player to lead Texas in assists four straight years. For his career Coleman ranks 4th all-time in assists (477), 16th in career scoring (1448 points). This past season Coleman led the team in assists, steals, minutes played and ranked second in scoring (13.2 ppg)

Thank you, Matt Coleman III.



FIRST player in program history to lead us in assists 4⃣ straight years.



Leader. Graduate. #TexasFamily 🤘



👉 https://t.co/4W01cxZLcC pic.twitter.com/uCGBcVgwjo — Texas Men's Basketball (@TexasMBB) April 29, 2021

Coleman had a number of dramatic moments in his Texas career including a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win at Oklahoma his junior season, and a buzzer beater to beat North Carolina and win the Maui Invitational this past season. Coleman hit two free throws with 1.8 seconds remaining to give Texas the one point lead over Chris Beard’s Texas Tech in their Big 12 quarterfinal win. Coleman went on to become the MVP of the Big 12 Championship, averaging 24.5 points per game including a career high 30 points in the championship game win over Oklahoma State.