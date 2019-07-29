City memo: Study recommends removing Lions Municipal from Golf Enterprise Fund

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Lions Municipal Golf Course could be removed from the city’s Golf Enterprise Fund if Austin City Council follows recommendations from a recent National Golf Foundation (NGF) study.

Austin’s Parks and Recreation Department contracted the NGF to review the city’s golf operations and submit recommendations to improve the system, according to a memo from Dr. Liana Kallivoka, Interim Director of the Austin Parks and Recreation Department.

Six Austin public golf courses are included in the city’s Golf Enterprise Fund. The fund is designed to be separate from the city’s other funds and expenses.

Each courses operating costs are expected to be paid for by customers of the course.

However, at the end of 2018, the Golf Enterprise Fund was reportedly operating at a deficit of $1.35 million. When the Golf Enterprise Fund runs a deficit, the city’s General Fund has helped those courses pay the bills, according to the study.

The NGF study released several recommendations to Golf ATX aiming to creating a solvent Golf Enterprise Fund:

Rearrange the system by removing Lions from the Golf Enterprise Fund

Begin the transformation of Hancock GC into a modern golf learning center

Work to grow golf participation in Austin through improved facilities and programming

The city’s memo acknowledged it isn’t sure how Senate Bill 2533 will affect Lions.

The bill, passed during this year’s legislative session, will create a municipal management district allowing the Save Historic Muny District/neighborhood to collect a fee from customers in the area and use the money to preserve the course and available parkland.