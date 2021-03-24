Chris Del Conte addresses men’s basketball after loss to ACU

Texas head coach Shaka Smart watches the action during the first half of a college basketball game against Abilene Christian in the first round of the NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis Saturday, March 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Less than a week after Abilene Christian upset Texas in the NCAA Tournament, UT athletics director Chris Del Conte finally addressed the team.

In his 40 Acres Insider newsletter, Del Conte called the loss a “heartbreaker”.

“It was a tough night all the way around as our Longhorns just couldn’t find a groove, made far too many turnovers, and in the end came up one-point, 53-52,” Del Conte said.

The loss prompted speculation about Shaka Smart’s job security, but Del Conte didn’t comment on them in his newsletter.

In six years at Texas, Smart has only qualified for the big dance three times. In 2020, Texas was a bubble team before the tournament was canceled.

Despite putting together the best season in his time at Texas, including a win at the relocated Maui Classic in Asheville, N.C., a top-10 final ranking in the AP Poll and the program’s first Big 12 Tournament championship, Saturday’s loss dropped Smart’s record at Texas to 0-3 in the NCAA Tournament.

Del Conte acknowledged all of those accomplishments, and ended with a simple message looking ahead to the future.

“It was not how any of us wanted it to end and was so abruptly and truly devastating for us all, but like all competitors and those of us in athletics do, we must pick ourselves up off the mat, dust off and get back to work,” Del Conte wrote.

Smart has two years and $7.1 million left on his contract.