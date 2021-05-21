Chris Bils joins MTTS to preview Austin FC’s game against Nashville

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC’s heads into a critical game on Sunday against Nashville SC, according to Chris Bils from The Striker Texas.

After suffering back-to-back losses, Bils thinks it’s critical for the Live Oaks to get at least a draw because of another road trip to Seattle the next week. With the Sounders at 5-0-1 and looking like the best team in MLS, a loss against Nashville would likely spell four straight losses.

There are a lot of similarities between Nashville and Austin, both in terms of the cities as a whole, which has Bils dubbing this matchup the “Music City Derby”, and the fact that both teams are new to MLS.

Nashville is in its second season in the league, but it had already existed as a USL team before it joined. Austin, of course, is in its inaugural season.

The two have markedly different styles of play, though, and it’s clearly evident in their records. Nashville is undefeated on the year, but it also has four draws and one win. Austin has yet to tie a match, but it’s lost three times and has two wins.

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • May 23 at Nashville SC
  • May 30 at Seattle Sounders FC
  • June 12 at Sporting Kansas City
  • June 19 vs. San Jose Earthquakes (home opener)
  • June 23 at Minnesota United FC

