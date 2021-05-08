Chris Bils joins MTTS to break down USWNT playing at Q2, Austin FC’s visit to Kansas City

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s been a busy week for soccer in Austin, and Chris Bils from The Striker Texas joined More Than the Score to break it all down.

On Thursday, the US Women’s National Team announced that it will play an exhibition against Nigeria at Q2 Stadium in June. That match featuring the reigning World Cup champions will be the first in the new, soccer-specific stadium, playing three days before Austin FC’s home opener.

Bils also looks at whether or not Austin will add an expansion team in the NWSL.

Austin FC hits the road again on Sunday, when they travel to Kansas City to take on Sporting KC. That game will be a homecoming for Matt Besler, who grew up near Kansas City, and spent the first 12 years of his MLS career there, as well.