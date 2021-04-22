Chris Bils from The Striker Texas previews Austin FC’s match at Colorado

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC is back on the road this weekend, traveling to Denver to take on the Colorado Rapids in the club’s second match of the season.

Chris Bils from The Striker Texas joined More Than the Score to preview this weekend’s action.

The two supporter groups for Austin FC, the Austin Anthem and Los Verdes, are could be large enough to warrant a “chaperone” of sorts from the club’s front office — a milestone of sorts for a team traveling on the road.

The emotions certainly will be dialed down from the season opener against LA FC. Josh Wolff’s main goal this week is for his club to get its first goal of the season.

Austin FC Upcoming Games

 

  • April 24 at Colorado Rapids
  • May 1 at Minnesota United FC
  • May 9 at Sporting Kansas City
  • May 15 at LA Galaxy
  • May 23 at Nashville SC

