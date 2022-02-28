Chris Beard, Matthew McConaughey chat by the fire on Erwin Center’s roof

Matthew McConaughey and Chris Beard talked with each other on top of the Frank Erwin Center. (KXAN/AP photos)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the latest installment of his “Fireside Chat” series on Youtube, Texas Longhorns head men’s basketball coach Chris Beard went straight to the top — of the Frank Erwin Center.

While up high on The Drum, who did he find? The UT Minister of Culture himself, of course, Matthew McConaughey. The two did the interview ahead of the final UT men’s basketball game in the iconic arena Monday against Baylor. Good luck getting a ticket to the game, however. It’s sold out.

In case you’re not familiar, the Youtube videos are Beard’s way of talking to “the most important group of fans we have at the University of Texas, our student body.” And naturally, getting perhaps the most recognizable pop culture figure associated with UT to talk about literally anything is a good move, even if most of the shot is the concrete cap above the floor.

McConaughey offered advice and recommendations on a variety of different subjects, saying his favorite place in town to eat sushi was Uchi and his favorite burger was from Sonic (seriously). On a more serious note, though, he recommended UT students read the Ralph Waldo Emerson essay titled, “Self-Reliance.”

“It’s so good, I read one line and went, ‘Whoa,'” McConaughey said. “I gotta shut the book and take a walk with that and see if I can apply that in my life for the next two weeks. It took me like eight months to read the 23 pages.”

Among other recommended reading, life and relationship advice, McConaughey even briefly mentioned that infamous “bongo incident” of 1999, where he was caught naked and high playing the bongos around 2:30 a.m. one October morning.

“I was in such a rhythm, the cops decided to show up,” he told Beard.

“I heard about that,” Beard said with a laugh.

Eventually, the two made it to talk about the Longhorns’ final men’s hoops game. Beard and the rest of the coaching staff will wear a pair of custom-made Nike Air Force 1 sneakers with seat fabric from the Erwin Center and pieces of game balls sewn into the Nike swoosh logo.

Legendary Longhorn point guard TJ Ford said he’ll be at the game, too.

The game against the No. 10-ranked Bears is at 8 p.m. Monday and will be televised on ESPN.