Chris Beard lands Marcus Carr, Arterio Morris in banner day on recruiting trail

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not often that Texas basketball overtakes football in the minds Longhorn fans in mid-July, but that’s just how good Chris Beard has been on the recruiting trail.

On Saturday, in a span of just minutes, he landed commitments from Minnesota transfer Marcus Carr and 2022 prospect Arterio Morris.

Carr heads to Texas after three seasons at Minnesota. Last year, he averaged a team-high 19.4 points per game for the Gophers, nearly eight points more than any other teammate. He started all 29 games, averaging nearly 36 minutes per game.

This will be Carr’s third school, after the Toronto native started his career at Pittsburgh. The 6-2, 195-pound point guard was named to the AP All-Big 10 first team. Because of the NCAA freezing eligibility due to the pandemic and its new rules on transfers, Carr will be eligible immediately and could play two years at Texas.

According to ESPN, Carr was the top prospect in the so-called transfer portal. He’d originally put his name in the NBA Draft, but recently withdrew. He was choosing between UT and turning pro overseas. Carr’s addition gives Texas six of the top-100 prospects in the transfer portal, according to ESPN’s rankings.

His addition, along with a six other transfers Beard has landed and the return of team veterans Andrew Jones, Courtney Ramey, Jase Febres and Brock Cunningham has pundits projecting Texas as a top-five preseason pick, if not No. 1.

Just after Carr announced his decision on Instagram, Arterio Morris, a 2022 five-star, top-25 prospect, according to 247 Sports, committed to Texas live on The Field of 68 podcast.

EXCLUSIVE: Arterio Morris (@deg0t) announces his college commitment with @GoodmanHoops! https://t.co/icNMEim7uQ — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) July 17, 2021

Carr, a Texas native from Lewisville in the Metroplex, chose the Longhorns over Kansas, Georgia and Oregon. He’s the first member of next year’s signing class.

Last year, he averaged just over 23 points per game at Dallas Kimball, earning recognition as All-Area Player of the Year by The Dallas Morning News. The 6-foot, 3-inch, 190-pound point guard will play at the iSchool Entrepreneurial Academy for his senior season alongside fellow Texas target Keyonte George, who ranks No. 4 in the 247 Sports composite rankings.