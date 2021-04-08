Chris Beard lands first commit as Longhorns head coach

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Just a week after Texas announced his hiring, Chris Beard is off and running on the recruiting trail.

On Thursday, he landed a commitment from Jaylon Tyson, a four-star small forward.

Tyson, a 6-foot, 6-inch, 185-pound small forward from John Paul II, was previously signed to Texas Tech, but asked for a release from his letter of intent to follow Beard to Texas.

“It has always been my dream to play for Coach Beard,” Tyson wrote in a note posted to Twitter. “When I started getting recruited by high-major schools, Coach saw something in me that I didn’t see in myself.

“With that being said … Hook ‘Em,” he added.

He provides some much-needed depth to the 2021 class that already saw both David Joplin and Tamar Bates ask out of their letters of intent. Tyson joins Emarion Ellis and Keeyan Itejere, both three-star recruits, as the only three members of the incoming class.

Tyson, a Plano native, also had offers from Creighton, Houston, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.