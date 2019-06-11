Check out newest renderings of what the Austin FC stadium will look like
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC season ticket memberships go on sale Wednesday for the local franchise's inaugural 2021 season. A season ticket membership gets the buyer in the queue line when season tickets become available.
On the heels of the club's membership announcement, Austin FC released new renderings for the McKalla Place Stadium Monday.
The club previously released what the outside of the stadium will look like, but now fans can actually visualize themselves inside the stadium.
As previously reported, the McKalla Place stadium renderings depict full cover from the sun for 20,000 estimated seats. The latest rendering also showed the interior bowl and the west club design.
Austin FC plans to break ground this Fall and plans to begin play at the new stadium in 2021.
More Sports Stories
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Despite FIFA ticket boast, most World Cup games not sold out
NICE, France (AP) - FIFA says 14 of 52 Women's World Cup games have sold out, a month after boasting only a "few matches" still had tickets available.
The governing body provided ticketing details in response to questions from The Associated Press.
Of the nine games in the opening four days of the tournament, the only capacity games were host France's victory over South Korea in Paris and Brazil's win over Jamaica in Grenoble.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Tokyo Olympics next year: Faster, Stronger, but not Higher
TOKYO (AP) - The famous Olympic motto is Faster, Higher, Stronger. Next year in Tokyo, it could be shortened to only "Faster and Stronger." Higher is out.
That was part of a warning on Tuesday from Toshiro Muto, the chief executive of the Tokyo Olympics.
Cannabis has been legalized in some parts of the world, but Muto reminded potential visitors to the games that the substance is against the law in Japan.Read the Full Article
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Teenager João Félix drawing comparisons to Ronaldo
PORTO, Portugal (AP) - When João Félix first found himself in the same locker room as Cristiano Ronaldo, he said it felt like being in a video game.
"It was weird. I had never seen him live, so close to me like that," the Portuguese teenage sensation said. "I told my friends later that it looked like I was in career mode in PlayStation. He looked like a video-game figure."
Still wearing braces and sporting a child-like look, Félix doesn't even remember what Ronaldo told him when he arrived.Read the Full Article
Trending Video
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trending Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
-
-
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don't Miss
-
- Tropical disturbance evolving in the Gulf of Mexico
- Austin Police find 169 pounds of meth in north Austin apartment
- Check your tickets! Mega Millions ticket sold at Austin H-E-B store wins $5 million
- Billionaire graduation speaker from Austin pledges to pay class of 2019 student debt
- Tardar Sauce, the original 'Grumpy Cat,' has died at age 7
- MAPPED: See which Texas districts and private schools have high vaccine exemption rates
- Caught on doorbell camera: Snake bites Oklahoma man in face