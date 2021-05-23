Chase Elliott wins rain-shortened race during NASCAR’s debut in Austin

Chase Elliott, left, poses with the trophy in Victory Lane after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, Sunday, May 23, 2021. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It isn’t the exact way Chase Elliott wanted to win, but he won’t complain too much about a checkered flag at Circuit of the Americas Sunday.

Austin’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race was sopped in rain from start to finish. Elliott was called the winner with 14 laps to go when officials decided to call the race after the second red flag of the day.

This was a brand new track for NASCAR drivers. Add in the rain and it created several chaotic hours of racing.

Elliott was in the right place at the right time when another cell of rain came pouring over COTA.

“Couldn’t be more excited. I’ve never won a rain race before so it’s kind of cool. To start the day, we weren’t very good. Kept pushing myself, kept making some good changes throughout the day and got to where I thought we were on pace with those guys there at the end. It’s not the greatest thing ever to have a rain race win if it’s your first one, but I think it’s OK if it’s down to road,” Elliott said.

Let the celebration begin! @chaseelliott and @TeamHendrick are going to Victory Lane today in Austin! pic.twitter.com/XSZylG32mM — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 23, 2021

The EchoPark Texas Grand Prix’s first red flag happened after a fiery crash between Cole Custer and Martin Truex Jr. on Lap 25.

Custer ran behind and lifted Truex Jr.’s car off the ground, pushing the two cars down the extremely slippery track. Custer’s car was engulfed in flames after the collision. Both were able to walk away from their cars without a major injury.

A huge and frightening hit for Cole Custer and Martin Truex Jr. at Circuit of The Americas. pic.twitter.com/dGmCoXQPx6 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 23, 2021

This is Elliott’s first win in 2021 and his 12th Cup Series win during his career.