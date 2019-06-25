Charlotte Hornets sign Longhorns guard Kerwin Roach to deal

AUSTIN (KXAN) — After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, former Texas basketball guard Kerwin Roach will get an opportunity with the Charlotte Hornets, according to Hoops Hype writer Alex Kennedy.

Roach will start his NBA career with the Hornets summer league team in hopes of using his athleticism to earn a roster spot. Roach averaged 15 points during his senior season, but missed a significant portion at the end of the season due to a suspension.

Part of Rick Barnes’ final recruiting class at Texas, Roach capped off his final year with his best statistical numbers, but three suspensions during his Longhorn career likely created pause among NBA scouts. Roach, who flirted with leaving for the NBA after his junior season, finished his Longhorns’ career as the team’s leading scorer with 15 points a game, shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

Charlotte’s Las Vegas Summer League starts with a match up against Golden State July 5.