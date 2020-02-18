Charlie Strong joins Alabama coaching staff as defensive analyst

Texas head football coach Charlie Strong talks to the media about his 2015 recruiting class on national signing day, Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2015, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (KXAN) — Former Texas and South Florida head football coach Charlie Strong is joining Alabama’s coaching staff for the 2020 season.

Strong will be a defensive analyst on Nick Saban’s coaching staff, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

After 10 straight seasons as a head coach, including three years at Texas, Strong will only focus on opposing offenses as part of the Crimson Tide’s massive analyst staff. Strong reportedly had interest from several other programs, including Ole Miss.

With a reputation as a smart defensive mind, this is a win-win situation for Strong and Alabama. Strong spent 11 seasons as a defensive coordinator in the SEC with Florida and South Carolina from 1999 to 2009 before taking his first head coaching gig at Louisville.

Strong finished the 2019 season at USF with a 4-8 record to cap off a coaching stint that started with promise, but ended with two fairly bad seasons. Strong finished with a 21-16 overall coaching record with the Bulls. He was 16-21 at Texas from 2014 to 2016.