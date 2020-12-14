Charlie Brewer announces plans to transfer from Baylor

FILE – In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer (12) looks for a receiver during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Oklahoma in Waco, Texas. Baylor and Houston play this week for the first time since 1995, when both teams were in the Southwest Conference. Brewer enters his senior season with 7,742 yards passing, third in school history behind 2011 Heisman Trophy winner Robert Griffin III (10,366) and Bryce Petty (8,195). (AP Photo/Ray Carlin, File)

WACO, Texas (KXAN) — Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer announced on Twitter he will enter the transfer portal, signaling the end of his tenure with the Bears program. Brewer, who graduated from Lake Travis High School, started a majority of Baylor’s games over the last four seasons.

Brewer will be a graduate transfer for the 2021 season. The NCAA wiped away eligibility rules for 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, giving every player an extra year of eligibility.

“A heartfelt thank you to my teammates, coach Rhule and coach Aranda for an amazing ride the past four years here at Baylor. I will take with me a lifetime of great memories and a degree from Baylor University,” Brewer said in his post.

Brewer played in 44 games at Baylor, starting 39 games and throwing for 9,700 yards and 65 touchdowns. Brewer is second on the school’s passing yards list just behind Robert Griffin III. Baylor played in the Sugar Bowl in 2019 after a runner-up finish in the Big 12.

Brewer switched his commitment from SMU to Baylor when the Bears hired Matt Rhule as head coach in 2016. Lake Travis won its sixth state championship in 2016 with Brewer leading the offense during his senior season. Brewer’s father and grandfather each played quarterback for the Texas Longhorns.