Charli Collier announces she’ll forgo senior season at Texas for WNBA draft

Texas forward Charli Collier (35) handles the ball as TCU forward Yummy Morris (5), TCU guard Aahliyah Jackson (1), and TCU guard Lauren Heard (20) defend during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas Longhorns junior Charli Collier has declared for the WNBA draft and will forgo her senior season at Texas.

Collier made the announcement through social media Sunday after the Longhorns defeated TCU in the regular season finale. Collier scored 18 points to lead Texas in the 69-60 win. According to numerous draft experts, she is projected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2021 draft class, The Dallas Wings hold the top pick.

Collier is a 2021 Naismith Award semifinalist, which is given to the best player in women’s college basketball. She’s a finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award, given to the best center in women’s basketball.

In her statement, Collier says she’s still locked in for the remainder of the season — “I look forward to finishing this season strong — with full focus on helping our team accomplish its mission.”

The Longhorns head to Kansas City this week for the Big 12 conference tournament. Texas is currently projected as a No. 7 seed for the NCAA Tournament, which starts March 21.

Collier says she will graduate from UT this spring with a bachelor’s degree