Central Texas teams split in state semifinals

AUSTIN (KXAN)– There were two state semifinal basketball matchups Tuesday night. In 6A, Westlake looked to reach the state title game for the first time in school history when they faced Atascocita. Class 5A brought a semifinal between Leander Glenn and undefeated Beaumont United.

Glenn struggled from the opening tip, they fell behind 31-11 early and could not catch up to a United squad that was playing lights out. Glenn’s season would come to an end at the hands of United 82-57. Senior Jaylen Thompson led the Grizzlies with 25 points and Trae Leak added 13.

The 6A semifinal took place at Northside ISD gym in San Antonio. Westlake faced Atascocita with the Chaparrals boasting a 29-1 record going into the game.

The Chaparrals were up by 12 at halftime, but Atascocita came back and cut the Westlake lead to three at one points.

However, Westlake was too much in the end, going on a late run to advance to the championship game by winning 57-44.

Star forward and Kansas signee KJ Adams led the way with 21 points for Westlake. He only had 7 at halftime but doubled that number with an excellent 2nd half.

The 6A state title game will take place Saturday night at 7pm in the Alamodome.