Central Texas teams off to the State semifinals

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- Four Austin area high school football teams are a win away from playing for the state championship at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

In Class 6A both Lake Travis and Westlake will be in Houston on Saturday looking to punch their ticket to the Championship game.

The Cavaliers (12-1) will take on undefeated Galena Park North Shore (14-0) on Saturday at 2:00 NRG Stadium in a 6A Division I semifinal. Lake Travis advanced with a 38-17 win over Converse Judson at the Alamodome on Saturday. Junior quarterback Hudson Card threw four touchdown passes, three to senior receiver Garrett Wilson. Lake Travis is making their fourth straight trip to the semifinals.

Westlake (13-1) advanced to the 6A Division II semifinal with a 26-0 win over San Antonio Brandeis Saturday at the Alamodome. The Chaps will meet Beaumont West Brook (12-2), Saturday at 4:00 at Legacy Stadium in Katy. It was another dominating defensive effort from the Chaps recording their 5th shutout of the season and second straight in the playoffs. After losing starting quarterback Taylor Anderson in their 3rd round win over Edinburg Vela, head coach Todd Dodge rotated junior's Drew Williougby and Kirkland Michaux at quarterback. While Willoughy started and got the scoring started with a with a touchdown pass to Manson Mangum, Michaux took the majority of the snaps and threw a touchdown pass to Jackson Coker to make it 14-0. Westlake is also playing without their starting center Blake Webster (38 starts) and starting running back Tripp Graham (1,266 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns) who both went down with season ending injuries.

In Class 4A, Liberty Hill (12-1) is headed to the 4A Division I semifinals against Carthage (14-0) on Friday night at 7:30 at the Berry Center in Houston. The Panthers advanced with a 35-17 win over La Vernia on Saturday afternoon in San Marcos. Liberty Hill is making their deepest run in the playoffs since losing in the semifinals in 2014.

In Class 2A Division I Mason (14-0) will take on San Augustine (12-2) at Waco ISD Stadium on Thursday at 7:30. The Punchers advanced with a 28-14 win over Refugio on Friday at the Alamodome. That win snapped not just a three game losing streak to Refugio, but three straight season ending playoff loses.